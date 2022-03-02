Two Afghan brothers go on trial in Berlin for honor killing of sister

Two Afghan brothers suspected of killing their sister for adopting a Western way of life went on trial in Berlin on Wednesday, in a case that highlights the violence in opposition to ladies and cultural tensions amongst some latest migrants to Germany.

The defendants, recognized as Sayed H. and Seyed H. below German privateness legal guidelines, are accused of luring their 34 year-old sister to fulfill them final July in Berlin and choking her and slicing her throat, the Berlin prosecutor’s workplace stated.

All three siblings had Afghan citizenship and had been dwelling in Germany for a number of years.

The brothers, aged 23 and 27, didn’t settle for that their sister had divorced her husband, to whom she was married on the age of 16, after a violent marriage.

They are believed to had put the physique of the girl, who was a mom of two, in a suitcase and transported it on a prepare to Bavaria the place she was buried close to one of many brothers’ residences, the prosecutors added.

The males have been in custody since August and will face life imprisonment if convicted.

The case casts a light-weight on gender-based violence inside migrant communities in Germany which obtained a couple of million refugees in 2015 and 2016.

So-called “honor killings” in Syria and Afghanistan, from the place the vast majority of refugees in Germany got here from six years in the past, are socially accepted and customary in some communities there.

The two nations rank close to the underside of the United Nations Development Programme’s Gender Inequality Index.

German ladies’s rights group TERRE DES FEMMES (TDF) stated the Afghan mom’s homicide was not an remoted case, calling for assist companies for refugee ladies and to shut cultural gaps in refugees’ integration coverage in Germany.

Some 25 folks have been victims of tried or precise “honor” murders within the final two years in Germany, TDF analysis discovered.

“However, this number is only the tip of the iceberg,” TDF stated in a press release.

