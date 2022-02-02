Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week have been launched Wednesday, the information editor of their media group stated.

Since returning to energy in August the Taliban have more and more cracked down on dissent, and native journalists have been crushed and intimidated whereas overlaying protests.

On Monday Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab have been detained by the Taliban, based on the Afghan Media Association, a newly based journalists’ rights group.

A Taliban spokesman stated he didn’t have any data on the pair, however each the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the hardline group for his or her abduction.

Ali Asghari, information editor of Ariana News, instructed AFP each had been launched “after being found guiltless.”

He stated no additional particulars could possibly be launched for safety causes.

Their arrest got here two weeks after a pair of feminine activists went lacking after taking part in a Kabul protest calling for girls’s rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern for them and 4 of their family members, who all stay lacking.

The Taliban have denied any information of their whereabouts and say they’re investigating the matter.

And final month a distinguished college lecturer and regime critic was additionally detained, earlier than being launched days later following outrage in Afghanistan and overseas.

Having dominated with an iron fist throughout their first stint in energy from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban have promised a much less repressive type of authorities this time round.

But they’ve slowly ramped up restrictions, significantly in opposition to ladies.

