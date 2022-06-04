Two arrested for attempting bribe after shopkeeper charged with rape of girl, 10 | News24

Tow Bangladeshi suspects arrested after making an attempt to bribe the dad and mom of a 10-year-old lady who was raped, to drop the costs (Supplied by SAPS)

Two males have been arrested after allegedly attempting to bribe a neighborhood activist to influence the dad and mom of a raped 10-year-old baby to drop expenses.

The lady was allegedly raped by the suspects’ buddy in May.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapel mentioned the lady went to the accused’s store in Namakgale on Sunday, 8 May at about 11:00 to purchase an airtime voucher.

“Instead of serving her, the suspect locked the door and raped the child inside. He thereafter let her go,” Mojapelo mentioned.

He mentioned the incident was reported to the police and the person was arrested at his store the identical day.

His case was postponed to twenty June for additional investigation.

“The suspects allegedly offered to pay the activist an amount of money to make use of his influence to convince the parents to withdraw the charges against their fellow [Bangladeshi] countryman,” mentioned Mojapelo.

After a portion of the cash was paid, the provincial anti-corruption unit instantly pounced on the 2 suspects and arrested them.

The suspects will seem in Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.