Two arrested for trying to hijack a fuel tanker in Free State | News24

Free State police arrested two overseas nationals for making an attempt to hijack a gas tanker on the N5, exterior Paul Roux, at midnight on Thursday.

The males, aged 35 and 44, are anticipated to look within the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They face prices of tried truck hijacking and one other cost associated to being in possession of a radio reception blocking machine.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, nevertheless, mentioned three automobiles had allegedly been in pursuit of the tanker.

He mentioned one particular person bought onto the tanker’s trailer and tried to “hook it off”.

He mentioned the motive force managed to flee, and reported the incident to the police at Paul Roux.

“The Paul Roux police immediately activated Highway Patrol on the N5, who came and found the truck. Upon further search, they found two suspects with devices and arrested them,” mentioned Mophiring.

The Bethlehem Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit later established that the 2 individuals arrested have been in possession of jamming units, mentioned Mophiring.

The Thabo Mofutsanyana District Crime Combating Highway Patrol Unit made the arrest, mentioned Mophiring.

“The arrest came at the right time after re-deployments and additional visibility increase of 24/7 patrol vehicles by the provincial commissioner’s office on national roads, mitigating trucks, car hijackings and cash-in-transit incidents,” mentioned Mophiring.

