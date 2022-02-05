Two Austrian skiers killed in second deadly avalanche

Two skiers have been killed by an avalanche in western Austria, police mentioned on Saturday, hours after one other avalanche in the identical province killed 5 folks on an unusually harmful day within the Alps after heavy snowfall adopted by hotter climate.

Emergency companies discovered the our bodies of the 2 Austrian skiers, a lady aged 61 and a 60 year-old man, at 00:40 a.m. on Saturday (2340 GMT on Friday) after their relations raised the alarm after they may now not be contacted, police mentioned.

The pair had set out within the Tyrol area on Friday afternoon and the person instructed a contact by telephone at 3:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) that they’d reached the 1,868-metre (6,129-ft) Breitegg peak. That was their final contact.

“After they could no longer be reached, relatives made an emergency call at around 9.40 p.m.,” police mentioned in a press release.

In Friday’s earlier incident, a 42-year-old Austrian mountain- and ski-guide and 4 Swedish skiers, all males of their 40s, have been killed when an avalanche close to the city of Spiss on the border with Switzerland buried them fully.

Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was capable of telephone for assist and was rescued, police mentioned.

