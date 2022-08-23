Two Bangladesh Players Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022 | Cricket News

Bangladesh is going through some choice woes forward of Asia Cup with two of its gamers Hasan Mahmud and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan having suffered accidents. Hasan, who broken his ankle throughout coaching final week, can be out of motion for as much as a month, and Nurul, who simply had surgical procedure on a finger harm, requires time to relaxation the wounded space. Bangladesh have been dealt a blow final month when Liton Das suffered a hamstring harm and has been disregarded of the squad.

The 17-player squad will depart Dhaka for Dubai on Tuesday, with left-handed batter Mohammad Naim within the group following spectacular performances for Bangladesh A throughout their current tour of the West Indies.

After being reinstated as Bangladesh’s T20I captain earlier this month, Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh on the Asia Cup, however the star all-rounder has saved expectations for his squad on the six-team competitors modest and desires to deal with the T-20 World Cup to be performed in October 2022.

“I have no goals,” Shakib stated just lately when requested about how his group will carry out on the Asia Cup.

“My only aim is that we can do well in the (T20) World Cup and these are the preparations for it. If someone thinks that I can change things within one or two days or someone else will come to change it, then we are living in a fool’s kingdom. If you are able to think practically, our true development will be seen when the team really does well in the World Cup in three months’ time.”

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes Bangladesh made the proper determination by inserting Shakib as captain as soon as extra and thinks the Asian nation can thrive with the 35-year-old on the helm.

“To have a leader of Shakib’s quality, I think it’s going to re-energise them,” Watson stated on The ICC Review.

“He’s so experienced. He has captained Bangladesh a lot of times. He has captained in a lot of franchise tournaments as well, especially in the Bangladesh Premier League.”

