Two Bellville cops sentenced for extorting R4 000 from man parked with teenager | News24

Two Bellville cops who threatened to splash photographs they took whereas shaking down a person in a automotive with a teen had been sentenced to a few years or a R30 000 superb.

They noticed the 2 whereas on patrol, and likewise helped themselves to drum microphones they discovered within the man’s boot.

They had been arrested in a lure arrange with the assistance of the person.

Two Bellville cops who extorted R4 000 out of a person they accused of an indecent act with a minor, had been sentenced to a superb of R30 000 or three years in jail.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, mentioned cops Steven Jacobs and Denzil Abrahams pulled as much as a person parked off Voortrekker Road and accused him of an indecent act with the 16-year-old in his automotive.

In the shakedown in April 2017, additionally they helped themselves to 6 drum microphones within the man’s boot and demanded R4 000 from him.

They snapped an image of the teenager and the person and mentioned in the event that they did not get the cash, they might splash the photographs throughout social media to say they had been doing one thing indecent.

The man went to the police on the deadline for fee and informed them what had occurred.

The police utilized for permission to arrange a lure, and it was authorised. The cash was given to the person at hand over, and he was given a run-through on how the lure would work.

Jacobs and Abrahams contacted him and informed him to fulfill them at a tenting and out of doors gear retailer in Bellville for the handover.

After the handover was completed, police stopped the cops’ car and located R100 notes beneath the seat. They confirmed their trump card – photocopies of the cash, and arrested the 2.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentence, saying it was “totally unacceptable” for these entrusted with combating extortion to be the exact same individuals who had been concerned in such crimes.

