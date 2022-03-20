Two bodies found bound together in south-east Queensland dam

A kayaker found two our bodies tied collectively in a south-east Queensland dam on Saturday, however police believed there have been no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The kayaker discovered the our bodies, floating about 5 metres from shore, about 3.30pm on Saturday at Gordonbrook Dam, about 170 kilometres north-west of Brisbane.

Emergency providers recovered the our bodies on Saturday evening.

“Inquires are being conducted by Kingaroy and Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch to establish the identities of the pair and the circumstances of their deaths,” police stated in an announcement.