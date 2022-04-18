Two captured Britons appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped





Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and requested to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who’s being held by the Ukrainian authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was unclear how freely the 2 males – Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin – have been in a position to speak. Both spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man.

Both requested British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to assist convey them residence in alternate for Ukraine releasing pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

Read extra:

Kyiv says 30 people returned to Ukraine in Russia prisoner swap

Zelenskyy offers to swap pro-Russian politician for Ukrainian prisoners

Russia opens criminal case over alleged Ukrainian abuse of prisoner of war





Source link