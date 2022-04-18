Asia

Two captured Britons appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped

Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and requested to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who’s being held by the Ukrainian authorities.

It was unclear how freely the 2 males – Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin – have been in a position to speak. Both spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man.

Both requested British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to assist convey them residence in alternate for Ukraine releasing pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

