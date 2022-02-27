Europe
Two charter flights planned for evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine – MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a
assertion on the evacuation of Azerbaijani residents who left
Ukraine for neighboring nations, Trend stories with regards to press-service
MFA.
For the evacuation of Azerbaijani residents who left Ukraine due
to the state of affairs on this nation to neighboring states, the
Azerbaijani state plans to arrange two constitution flights on February
28 this yr.
The first of the constitution flights, which might be operated from
the territory of Romania by the Turkish firm Tailwind, is
deliberate to ship 168 residents to the nation, the second flight,
which might be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, will ship 174
residents of Azerbaijan.