Two Children Among 4 Found Dead Inside Locked House In Gujarat: Police

Further investigation was underway, police stated (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

Four individuals, together with two youngsters, had been discovered useless inside a locked home in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night time in what seems to be a case of homicide, police stated.

The our bodies of the 2 youngsters and as many ladies, one among them aged, had been discovered in numerous rooms of the home in Divya Prabha Housing Society within the Odhav locality, a police official stated.

Preliminary investigation reveals the victims had been attacked with a pointy weapon, most likely 3 to 4 days in the past, and their our bodies had been in a semi-decomposed situation, the official stated.

The incident got here to gentle after the mom of one of many useless girls, Sonalben Marwadi (37), instructed the police her daughter was lacking since the previous couple of days and that her home was locked from exterior.

The police broke open the door of the home and recovered the our bodies, which had been discovered mendacity in numerous rooms, the official stated.

“Sonalben’s husband is missing, and we are counting him as one of the suspects. Sonalben’s mother told us that he had attacked her a few days back. Further investigation was underway,” he stated.