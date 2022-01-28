Two children dead in suspected murder-suicide in Huntingdale

WA Police are investigating after a father and two youngsters had been discovered useless inside a house within the Perth suburb of Huntingdale.

The tragic scene was found by a member of the family who returned to the home on Essington Street about 6.30pm on Friday.

The space has been taped off by police. Credit:9 News Perth

A neighbour on the road mentioned it was a quiet street the place everybody knew one another and that the household who lived on the home — a husband, spouse, daughter and son — often stored to themselves.

The space surrounding the scene was taped off and detectives from the Homicide Squad had been in attendance.