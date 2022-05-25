Two children die in shack fire in Gauteng | News24

Two youngsters died in a shack hearth in Orange Farm.

The hearth is believed to have been attributable to a lit candle.

It is alleged the mom was on the store when the incident occurred.

Two youngsters died in a shack hearth, whereas their seven-year-old brother sustained minor accidents.

On Monday, at round 20:00, the City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to a shack hearth in Orange Farm, Gauteng.

The two youngsters, aged two and 4, died of smoke inhalation.

The seven-year-old sibling suffered minor burns. He was rushed to the closest healthcare facility for additional medical consideration.

According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the hearth was attributable to an unattended lit candle.

“The mother of the three children survived the incident, unharmed, as she was believed to have gone to the nearby shop to buy more candles.

“There was no electrical energy within the space when the hearth occurred,” said Mulaudzi.

He said parts of Johannesburg were extremely cold and, therefore, residents were forced to warm themselves. In the process, they made themselves vulnerable to such incidents.

Mulaudzi said:

We, therefore, would like to urge our residents, especially adults and parents, to make sure that all heating devices – for example, heaters, paraffin stoves, candles and imbawula – are not left unattended or with young children while in use, so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents like this one.

He said the Public Education Unit would be intensifying community outreach programmes to empower residents with life and fire safety information.

