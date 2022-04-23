Two Children With Severe Burns Flown From Ukraine To Shriners Children’s Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Two Ukrainian kids with extreme burns are actually at one in every of Boston’s high hospitals. An air ambulance flew the 2 kids from Ukraine to Shriners Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Each one has a dad or mum with them.

READ MORE: SUV Runs Into Plympton Cranberry Bog

“The easiest part is actually the burn care for us and surgery – the hard part is the logistics,” stated Dr. Robert Sheridan. “The logistics of getting a sick kid halfway around the world is complicated. It’s expensive. And especially now, even in peacetime, it’s difficult to get a sick child all that distance safely, especially now where air ambulances can’t get into Ukraine.”

Shriners has been caring for Ukrainian burn victims via a partnership over the past 15 years. Typically, these transports take six days, this time it took 20.

Now right here, the kids, one 17-month-old boy and one 2-and-a-half-year-old woman, nonetheless face a “grueling hospitalization,” Sheridan stated. Doctors typically estimate one hospital day per one % of physique burned.

READ MORE: Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

“Mom boiled water on put it on the floor and during the bombing, the child started running and basically spilled the water on herself,” stated Dr. Gannady Fuzaylov, of Shriners Hospital.

In the woman’s case, she burned 70% of her physique. Doctors stated 45% of the boy’s physique is burned however his accidents are thought of extra extreme because of his age.

Doctors say transferring sick children lengthy distances by airplane may be very difficult and complex. The two Ukrainian kids who arrived right here this week will stay right here for the subsequent three months as they endure intensive care and rehab.

MORE NEWS: No Charges Filed After Parent Runs Into Burlington Daycare While Dropping Off Child

Shriners docs assured that there’s competent look after these accidents in Ukraine, however the change was to assist the hospitals from coming overwhelmed whereas they have an inclination to conflict victims.