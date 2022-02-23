Two convoys of military equipment heading toward Donetsk 

Two separate convoys of navy tools with no identifiable insignia had been transferring towards town of Donetsk in jap Ukraine alongside totally different roads from the route of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported on Wednesday.

One convoy included 9 tanks and an infantry preventing car, whereas the opposite was made up of vans and gas tankers, mentioned the reporter, who was within the territory of two Russia-backed insurgent areas acknowledged as impartial by Moscow on Monday.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and instructed its residents in Russia to flee, whereas Moscow started evacuating its Kyiv embassy within the newest ominous indicators for Ukrainians who worry an all-out Russian navy onslaught.

