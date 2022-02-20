Two cops among 6 arrested after Hawks bust syndicate linked to series of armed robberies in Gauteng | News24

Six folks, together with two law enforcement officials hooked up to Crime Intelligence had been arrested throughout a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday.

The group had been allegedly linked to a collection of armed robberies in Gauteng.

They face fees of conspiracy to commit armed theft, tried homicide, possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition, possession of a stolen automotive and police impersonation.

Two law enforcement officials from the crime intelligence unit had been amongst six folks arrested following a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday, the Hawks mentioned.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase mentioned a multi-disciplinary workforce swiftly acted on data acquired a few syndicate allegedly linked to a collection of armed robberies in Gauteng that was planning an armed theft in Pretoria.

“The joint law enforcement team members were strategically placed and a convoy of vehicles with false registrations matching the description were spotted in Hatfield.

“Upon noticing the police presence, the suspected automobiles dispersed in numerous instructions and a chase ensued,” Nkwalase said.

He said two suspects driving in a VW Caddy were stopped and arrested in Silverton on Pretoria Street near a petrol station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Caddy was reported stolen in Pretoria West in October 2021.

“Meanwhile, one other workforce adopted a Volkswagen GTI Golf 7 that drove in excessive velocity to evade arrest. When the police tried stopping them on Alwyn Road in Nellmapius, they allegedly shot on the police who returned hearth.

“A police constable attached to Gauteng crime intelligence was arrested along with two other occupants in the vehicle.

“One of the suspects, a civilian carrying full police uniform sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital the place he’s underneath police guard,” Nkwalase said.

He said an illegal firearm and ammunition were recovered from the trio and seized for further investigation.

The group was also found in possession of fake Hawks regalia.

A second constable, also from crime intelligence, was later linked to the syndicate and arrested, Nkwalase said.

He said the female officer was found in possession of a Nissan X-Trail from crime intelligence fitted with a false registration.

The six suspects aged between 27 and 42 are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“More arrests are imminent as [the] investigation is ongoing.”

