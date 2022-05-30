Two cops arrested for alleged drunk driving after crashing state vehicle | News24

Two law enforcement officials have been arrested after crashing a state car at a stop-and-go.

Two Eastern Cape law enforcement officials face disciplinary motion after they have been arrested for allegedly driving recklessly and inebriated.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana stated the Maletswai police station officers have been arrested after they crashed a state car at a stop-and-go operation on the R58 street, between Aliwal and Lady Grey.

Kinana added:

It is alleged that the officers didn’t cease and consequently, they nearly ran over two feminine personnel working on the street development works in that space.

He stated the constable, 31, and warrant officer, 56, have been charged with reckless and negligent driving with a state car and driving inebriated whereas on obligation.

“The conduct of these members goes against the spirit and letter of the SAPS code of conduct and is furthermore injurious to the image of the SAPS. Therefore, it cannot be forgiven.

“The members involved should cope with the implications of their actions,” said provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.

