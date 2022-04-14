Two cops arrested for allegedly demanding R10k bribe from ‘drunk’ driver | News24

The Hawks stated the 2 cops loaded the person right into a police van and took him to a mall to withdraw the cash.

Two Mpumalanga cops had been arrested for allegedly demanding a R10 000 bribe from a driver believed to be drunk, the Hawks stated on Wednesday.

It is alleged that, on 26 September 2021, the 2 police sergeants – Ngwazi Agrippa Ngwanyama and Isaack Victor Sambo – arrested a person they believed was driving below the affect.

They phoned his girlfriend, demanding a bribe, Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo stated.

Nxumalo stated the person’s girlfriend managed to lift R2 000 and deposited it into his account.

“The two police officials took him along in a police vehicle to a mall to withdraw the cash. He was also ordered to pay back the airtime voucher that he used to call his girlfriend,” Nxumalo stated.

The incident was reported to the Hawks for investigation and the 2 officers had been arrested on Wednesday morning.

Ngwanyama, 48, and Sambo, 39, who’re stationed at Pienaar police station, appeared within the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court.

They had been launched on R2 000 bail every.

The case was postponed to 4 July 2022 and transferred to the Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crimes Court.