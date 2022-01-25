Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot | News24
Two Daily Lotto gamers received Monday’s jackpot, strolling away with R160 811.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R500 000.
In case you missed it, listed here are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 22 January, draw:
#DrawResults for 22/01/22 are:
#LOTTO: 05, 08, 11, 17, 31, 38#B: 39
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 06, 34, 36, 37, 52#B: 25#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 06, 19, 29, 34, 41#B: 33 pic.twitter.com/DICCbOoJx0
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 22, 2022
*Please word that the knowledge offered herein is third occasion info.
Whilst each effort is expended to make sure that the knowledge offered is true and correct, we aren’t answerable for errors, omissions or any loss which a person might expertise. See the National Lottery Terms and situations here.
