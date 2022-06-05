Two dead, at least 13 injured in Philadelphia shooting

Two folks have been fatally shot and not less than 13 different folks have been wounded in a taking pictures late Saturday night time in Philadelphia, authorities mentioned.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to studies of an individual with a gun in a big crowd, WPVI-TV reported. The division mentioned on Twitter to keep away from the realm and that a number of folks have been injured.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An officer arrived to see a person taking pictures into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon towards the person, police mentioned.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The situations of those that have been wounded by gunfire stays unknown. No officers have been injured, police mentioned.

Authorities say no arrests have been made however {that a} weapon was recovered.

No further data was instantly made obtainable.

Read extra:

Shooting at US cemetery leaves multiple victims in latest gun violence

Oklahoma gunman who killed four targeted surgeon who treated him, police say

PM Trudeau announces Canada handgun ‘freeze’ after US mass shootings