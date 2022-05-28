Two dead, two injured as gunmen storm Limpopo hairdressing salon | News24

Two males have been arrested for allegedly storming a hairdressing salon and opening hearth on the proprietor and patrons.

Two folks died and two others have been injured.

The gunmen allegedly entered the salon, subsequent to Masingita Mall in Giyani, at round 19:30 on Friday evening.

One man produced a pistol and shot the salon proprietor, the proprietor’s two companions and a buyer, stated Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The hairdresser died instantly and one of his companions fled into the nearby bushes after he was shot. The other two victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The body of the victim who fled into the bushes was found this morning after he apparently collapsed and succumbed to the injuries,” stated Mojapelo.

The deceased have been recognized as Andrew Makhubele, 32, and Herman Baloyi, 33.

The two alleged perpetrators, aged 37 and 43, have been arrested on Saturday at Mapayeni village. One of the arrested males is a safety guard, added Mojapelo.

A firearm, believed to be the one which was used within the assault, was additionally recovered.

“The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding police investigation. The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court soon,” stated Mojapelo.

