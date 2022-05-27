Two fake doctors arrested for selling fraudulent medical certificates | News24

Two individuals have been arrested for impersonating medical medical doctors and fraudulently issuing medical certificates.

They have been arrested in Germiston by a joint operation involving the Health Professions Council of South Africa’s (HPCSA) Inspectorate, Ekurhuleni East Organised Crime Unit, the Flying Squad and Community Active Security.

The HPCSA found that one accused claimed to be Dr J Dominic, whereas the opposite pretended to be Dr AS Semambo.

They have been allegedly promoting fraudulent medical certificates to members of the general public.

The two are anticipated to seem within the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, going through expenses of fraud and contravening the Health Professions Act.

The HPCSA believes that working with regulation enforcement businesses, different regulatory our bodies, the media, and the general public is a collective accountability to make sure that unlawful practitioners are uncovered, reported and prosecuted.

