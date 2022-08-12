Two families evicted to make way for Tobago airport

Tobago

A 3D have a look at the proposed growth of the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. Image courtesy Ministry of Works and Transport

Wickedness to the very best order.

This was how some residents of Crompston Trace, Bon Accord, described the eviction of two households within the space on Thursday as work continues on the $1.2 billion ANR Robinson airport growth undertaking.

The residents, who had been given eviction notices, claimed they’d not been given sufficient time to hunt various lodging.

“This thing has been badly handled from day one. I don’t know what they want people to do. I don’t even know where I going to live now,” one evicted resident instructed Newsday.

Another indignant resident shouted, “This is real wickedness, boy. People really eh have no compassion again.”

The drama unfolded round 7am when staff from China Railway Construction Ltd, the primary contractors for the undertaking, entered the households’ houses and started eradicating home equipment and different gadgets.

A short while later, Canaan/Bon Accord assemblyman Joel Sampson arrived. He condemned the motion.

“We stand in defence of the people of Tobago, because this is very inhumane. We have people now coming into the people’s homes to move their stuff out,” he mentioned.

“Look at what is going on, the Chinese….I want persons in the diaspora to see what is going on. This is sad and I don’t agree with it.”

Sampson known as on the Prime Minister, as a Tobagonian, to intervene.