Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul: UNHCR

Two worldwide journalists who have been on an project for the UN refugee company have been detained within the Afghan capital, the UNHCR mentioned on Friday.

“Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others,” the UNHCR tweeted.

One of the journalists is Andrew North, a British former BBC correspondent who has coated Afghanistan for about 20 years and has frequently travelled to the war-ravaged nation.

“Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan,” his spouse Natalia Antelava tweeted.

“We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release.”

Taliban authorities spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid mentioned the authorities have been wanting into the problem.

“We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not,” Mujahid mentioned.

Since the Taliban seized energy they’ve cracked down on dissent, by forcefully dispersing girls’s protests, detaining critics of the regime and beating a number of journalists.

Two Afghan journalists have been detained for a couple of days earlier this month earlier than being launched.

Four girls protesters have been lacking since final month after participating in anti-Taliban demonstrations.

The Taliban authorities have denied any involvement.

