Two Free State men arrested for allegedly killing their mothers | News24

Two males within the Free State allegedly killed their moms.

Free State police have strongly condemned the killing of two aged ladies in two separate incidents.

The two ladies have been each allegedly killed by their respective organic sons.

In one incident, one allegedly killed his mom after she refused to provide him cash.

Two males have been arrested for allegedly killing their aged moms within the Free State.

The first incident took place on Friday after police obtained a criticism of a homicide in Kagisanong, Bloemfontein, at about 07:00.

When they arrived on the home they have been led to a room the place a 65-year-old lady’s lifeless physique was laying.

“The victim had multiple stab wounds on the head and body,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane mentioned.

The lady’s brother, who known as the police, advised officers the sufferer’s son alleged attacked his mom after she refused to provide him cash for medication.

“The suspect got angry, went out of the house, came back with a piece of iron and stabbed the deceased with it several times. When he was done, he turned to the complainant and also stabbed him in the chest,” added Covane.

READ | Man arrested after DNA allegedly links him to murder of teacher found in shallow grave

The uncle survived the assault however he couldn’t get assist because the youthful man had locked them within the room after allegedly stabbing them. They obtained assist the next morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst mentioned the uncle was handled at the scene earlier than being transported by ambulance to hospital.

The 28-year-old suspect will seem in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday the place he faces prices of homicide and tried homicide.

Meanwhile in an unrelated matter, a 42-year-old man will seem within the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday to use for bail after he was charged with the homicide of his 71-year-old mom.

Covane mentioned he allegedly strangled his mom to demise in E-Section, Botshabelo, on 7 August at about 10:15.

Police added the suspect had a historical past of substance abuse.