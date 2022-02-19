Two golds for Japan on day two in Tel Aviv

Day Two of the Tel Aviv Grand Slam had followers buzzing with anticipation.

The earlier day International Judo Federation president Marius Vizer had introduced Israeli Judo Association President Moshe Ponte with the Judo for Peace award. Israel participated in opposition to Saudi Arabia in the course of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Japanese judo crew solely despatched 4 girls to this 12 months’s Tel Aviv Grand Slam – and two of them picked up gold on day two.

Horikawa takes gold ten years on

Megumi Horikawa took the -63kg gold, almost ten years after profitable her final grand slam title in Tokyo. She beat Britain’s Gemma Howell, who was competing in her first-ever tour ultimate.

IJF Sport Director Mike Tamura introduced Horikawa together with her medal.

Hidayat Heydarov from Azerbaijan was prime seed within the males’s -73kg contest and he lived as much as his billing, with victory within the ultimate in opposition to Obidkhon Nomonov from Uzbekistan.

Victory got here in additional time, with a spectacular koshi-guruma for a waza-ari. The final time the Azeri champion gained gold in a grand slam was in 2019.

Dr Lisa Allan, the IJF Events director, awarded him along with his medal.

Shiho Tanaka acquired Japan’s second gold with victory over Sanne Van Dijke from the Netherlands within the -70kg class. An uchi-mata for waza-ari proved sufficient to present Tanaka the title.

Florin Daniel Lascau, IJF Head Referee Director, handed out the medals

“It was fantastic to have all the audience there”, Tanaka stated. “The crowd made it a much more exciting experience.”

Casse lastly will get the higher of Albayrak

The prime two seeds made it to the lads’s -81kg ultimate, which noticed Matthias Casse from Belgium face Vedat Albayrak from Turkey. Albayrak had gained their earlier two contests, however this time it was Casse who got here out prime. The profitable motion got here after 4 minutes of golden rating, when Casse executed a novel juji-gatame for ippon.

Armen Bagdasarov, IJF Head Referee Director gave out the medals. Casse’s fellow Belgian Sami Chouchi picked up a bronze.

“It’s amazing to share a podium with someone from your country,” stated Casse. “Sami has been a good friend for so long, and it’s just fun to hang out on the podium together.”

It’s clear why Judo is so fashionable in Israel, with native stars displaying placing on intense performances all through the day. After golden success on day one, the momentum continued by way of day two, buoyed on by the passionate cheers from native supporters within the Shlomo Arena.

They acquired their reward when Tohar Butbul defeated Italy’s Giovanni Esposito to take bronze within the underneath 73 kilos contest, to an virtually deafening ovation from the gang.

Day three will carry within the heavyweights – and an unbelievable string of Israeli superstars for the gang to cheer on. A day of motion to not be missed.