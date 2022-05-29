Two Hawks officers arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to traditional healer | News24
Two Hawks officers have been arrested.
Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan
- The Hawks arrested two of their very own, for allegedly giving a Soshanguve conventional healer state ammunition.
- One officer was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition; the opposite for defeating the ends of justice.
- The pair, together with the standard healer, will seem in court docket on Monday.
Two Hawks officers and a conventional healer are behind bars after their arrest throughout a sting operation for alleged theft and possession and dealing in ammunition.
The two officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, are based mostly on the nationwide headquarters of the elite crime busting unit in Pretoria, police stated in a press release.
The workforce executed a sting operation after receiving data that the lieutenant-colonel, who works within the provide chain division, deliberate to ship SAPS ammunition to a conventional healer in Soshanguve, in line with spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.
“The female traditional healer, 43, was subsequently arrested at her place of residence in Soshanguve on 27 May after an exchange was made. She was charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property following the seizure of other items suspected to belong to the state,” stated Mbambo.
ALSO READ | Two dead, two injured as gunmen storm Limpopo hairdressing salon
Mbambo stated additional investigation led to the arrest of the feminine lieutenant-colonel, who was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition. The feminine captain was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was found that she tried to hide proof within the matter.
On Monday, the standard healer is anticipated to look within the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.
The two officers will seem within the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on the identical day.
“We expect all our members to be beyond reproach and will ensure that the alleged culprits face the full might of the law. We shall continue to act without fear or favour, regardless of the status of those who transgress the law,” stated Hawks nationwide head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.
We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.
We dwell in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you possibly can belief. For 14 free days, you possibly can have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, prime opinions and a spread of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at the moment. Thereafter you’ll be billed R75 per 30 days. You can cancel anytime and in case you cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.