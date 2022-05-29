Two Hawks officers arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to traditional healer | News24

The Hawks arrested two of their very own, for allegedly giving a Soshanguve conventional healer state ammunition.

One officer was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition; the opposite for defeating the ends of justice.

The pair, together with the standard healer, will seem in court docket on Monday.

Two Hawks officers and a conventional healer are behind bars after their arrest throughout a sting operation for alleged theft and possession and dealing in ammunition.

The two officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, are based mostly on the nationwide headquarters of the elite crime busting unit in Pretoria, police stated in a press release.

The workforce executed a sting operation after receiving data that the lieutenant-colonel, who works within the provide chain division, deliberate to ship SAPS ammunition to a conventional healer in Soshanguve, in line with spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.