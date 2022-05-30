Two Indians among 21 elevated to rank of cardinal by Pope Francis: Report
Two Indian churchmen had been amongst 21 who shall be elevated by Pope
Francis to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony on the Vatican in
August, it was introduced on Sunday.
The two Cardinals from India are Archbishop Filipe Neri Antonio
Sebastiao di Rosario Ferrao – Archbishop of Goa and Damao (India)
and Archbishop Anthony Poola – Archbishop di Hyderabad (India), the
official Vatican News reported.
At the conclusion of the Regina Coeli on Sunday, Pope Francis
mentioned that on August 27, he’ll maintain a Consistory for the creation
of latest cardinals, the report mentioned.
He additionally mentioned that he’ll meet from August 29 and 30 with all
the cardinals to mirror on the brand new Apostolic Constitution
Praedicate evangelium.
Eight of the newly named Cardinals are from Europe, six from
Asia, two from Africa, one from North America, and 4 from
Central and Latin America.
The College of Cardinals presently consists of 208 Cardinals, of
whom 117 are electors and 91 are non-electors. As of 27 August, the
quantity will develop to 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 shall be
electors.
Father Ferrao was born in Aldona village close to Panaji on January
20, 1953 and commenced his spiritual research within the Seminary of Our
Lady in Saligao after which went to the Papal Seminary in Pune, a
senior official from the Archbishop’s Palace in Panaji, Goa mentioned on
Sunday.
He graduated in Philosophy and Theology and is fluent in
Konkani, English, Portuguese, Italian, French and German, the
official added.