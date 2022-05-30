Two Indians among 21 elevated to rank of cardinal by Pope Francis: Report

Two Indian churchmen had been amongst 21 who shall be elevated by Pope

Francis to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony on the Vatican in

August, it was introduced on Sunday.

The two Cardinals from India are Archbishop Filipe Neri Antonio

Sebastiao di Rosario Ferrao – Archbishop of Goa and Damao (India)

and Archbishop Anthony Poola – Archbishop di Hyderabad (India), the

official Vatican News reported.

At the conclusion of the Regina Coeli on Sunday, Pope Francis

mentioned that on August 27, he’ll maintain a Consistory for the creation

of latest cardinals, the report mentioned.

He additionally mentioned that he’ll meet from August 29 and 30 with all

the cardinals to mirror on the brand new Apostolic Constitution

Praedicate evangelium.

Eight of the newly named Cardinals are from Europe, six from

Asia, two from Africa, one from North America, and 4 from

Central and Latin America.

The College of Cardinals presently consists of 208 Cardinals, of

whom 117 are electors and 91 are non-electors. As of 27 August, the

quantity will develop to 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 shall be

electors.

Father Ferrao was born in Aldona village close to Panaji on January

20, 1953 and commenced his spiritual research within the Seminary of Our

Lady in Saligao after which went to the Papal Seminary in Pune, a

senior official from the Archbishop’s Palace in Panaji, Goa mentioned on

Sunday.

He graduated in Philosophy and Theology and is fluent in

Konkani, English, Portuguese, Italian, French and German, the

official added.