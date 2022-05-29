Two Indians Among 21 Elevated To Rank Of Cardinal By Pope Francis: Report

Eight of the newly named Cardinals are from Europe, 6 from Asia, 2 from Africa. (File)

Vatican City:

Two Indian churchmen have been amongst 21 who will probably be elevated by Pope Francis to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony on the Vatican in August, it was introduced on Sunday.

The two Cardinals from India are Archbishop Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao di Rosario Ferrao – Archbishop of Goa and Damao (India) and Archbishop Anthony Poola – Archbishop di Hyderabad (India), the official Vatican News reported.

At the conclusion of the Regina Coeli on Sunday, Pope Francis mentioned that on August 27, he’ll maintain a Consistory for the creation of recent cardinals, the report mentioned.

He additionally mentioned that he’ll meet from August 29 and 30 with all of the cardinals to replicate on the brand new Apostolic Constitution Praedicate evangelium.

Eight of the newly named Cardinals are from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa, one from North America, and 4 from Central and Latin America.

The College of Cardinals at the moment consists of 208 Cardinals, of whom 117 are electors and 91 are non-electors. As of 27 August, the quantity will develop to 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 will probably be electors.

Father Ferrao was born in Aldona village close to Panaji on January 20, 1953 and started his spiritual research within the Seminary of Our Lady in Saligao after which went to the Papal Seminary in Pune, a senior official from the Archbishop’s Palace in Panaji, Goa mentioned on Sunday.

He graduated in Philosophy and Theology and is fluent in Konkani, English, Portuguese, Italian, French and German, the official added.

Father Ferrao was ordained as a priest on October 28, 1979 and, on December 12, 2003, he was consecrated as Archbishop of Goa and Daman by Pope John Paul II after the then Archbishop Rev Father Raul Goncalves resigned.

