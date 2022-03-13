Two Injured In Stabbing At New York’s Museum Of Modern Art

US media, nevertheless, reported that police have recognized a suspect.

New York:

Two individuals had been stabbed at New York’s prestigious Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, police stated, inflicting the museum to be evacuated.

The victims, two ladies, “are in stable condition” and had been transported to the close by Bellevue Hospital, an NYPD spokesperson advised AFP.

Their accidents should not anticipated to be life-threatening, in response to NBC.

Police didn’t determine the victims of the assault, which occurred at 4:16 pm (2116 GMT).

The NYPD spokesperson advised AFP that no arrest has been made but and didn’t give particulars on what might need motivated the stabbing.

US media, nevertheless, reported that police have recognized a suspect.

The New York police division tweeted that individuals ought to keep away from the realm the place MOMA is situated “due to a police investigation.”

Multiple information retailers, in addition to social media posts, confirmed photographs of individuals standing outdoors the museum, a well-liked vacationer vacation spot, after being evacuated.

