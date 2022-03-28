Two Israelis, a person and a girl, have been killed and twelve, at

least two of them Israel Police officers, have been injured in a

taking pictures assault in Hadera on Sunday night, Trend experiences citing The

Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli protection institution believes the attackers could

have been related to ISIS and one had reportedly been beforehand

arrested for making an attempt to hitch the terrorist group.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reportedly arrived on the

scene the place the shooters, two Arab-Israeli males from Umm el-Fahm,

have been shot useless by undercover officers from Border Police’s

Counterterrorism Unit, who have been consuming at a restaurant close to the

scene of the assault.

Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai

and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev are on the scene of the

assault as police helicopters are scanning the world to rule out the

chance that extra attackers related to the assault are on the

streets of Hadera.