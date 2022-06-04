Two killed, 64 displaced after blaze rips through Cape Town informal settlement | News24

Two folks died in a fireplace in Diep River, Cape Town.

Two folks died when a fireplace gutted Cape Town casual settlement Die Gatjie.

After the blaze destroyed 15 shacks, 64 folks had been left homeless.

Firefighters in the end extinguished the inferno.

Two folks died and 64 others had been displaced when 15 shacks had been gutted at Die Gatjie in Diep River, Cape Town.

The blaze tore by means of the casual settlement on Saturday morning.

Mayoral committee member for security and safety JP Smith stated fireplace providers obtained the decision at 07:26 and responded.

About 40 firefighters from Constantia, Wynberg, Lakeside, Ottery, Mitchells Plain and Roeland Street had been dispatched.

“Three water jets and one fog jet were used to extinguish the inferno. A total of 15 structures were destroyed. About 64 people were displaced. Sadly, an adult male and female perished,” stated Smith.

READ | 3 adults, 2 children die in Cape Town shack fire

He stated catastrophe threat administration was on the scene to contemplate aid efforts and help households with instant necessities.

Requests for help have already been forwarded to the provincial human settlements division.

“With the winter cold now settling in, many turn to open flame fires for warmth. With residential and informal settlement fires increasing at around 10% annually, we implore all residents to exercise extreme caution this winter.

“Never depart an open flame fireplace unattended and all the time guarantee any fires are made away from surrounding supplies that would simply ignite,” stated Smith.