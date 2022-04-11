Two killed, five hurt in Willowbrook shooting

Two individuals have been killed and 5 others have been taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in a capturing within the Willowbrook space of Los Angeles, in response to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The capturing was reported at 4:13 p.m. on the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue close to East 122 Street, a residential space.

Two males have been declared lifeless on the scene, authorities mentioned. Five different individuals have been taken to hospitals to be handled for gunshot wounds.

No additional info was out there as of 8:00 p.m.