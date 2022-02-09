Two killed in Free State house fire | News24

Two folks killed in a home fireplace in Free State (Supplied by SAPS)

Two folks died in a home fireplace in Thabong, within the Free State, within the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fireplace broke out at about 03:00, mentioned police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

Thakeng mentioned a tenant woke as much as discover his home in Oppenheimer Park crammed with smoke.

“He managed to scream for help, break the burglar on the window, and assist his fiancée to jump through the window,” mentioned Thakeng.

The tenant managed to flee by way of the identical window.

Thakeng mentioned the person and girl, who burnt to loss of life inside the home, have been Tshitso Neo Bulane, 48, and Mpai Matsoha, 33.

The reason behind the fireplace is at the moment unknown and police are investigating.

