Two men arrested in Norway and Bulgaria for supporting Al-Qaeda

Two males have been arrested in Norway and Bulgaria respectively for “expressing support” on-line for Al-Qaeda, Norway’s home safety company (PST) mentioned on Wednesday.

The suspects had reportedly engaged in “internet-based activities” linked to the fear organisation, and are understood to be kin.

One of the lads was detained in Oslo and the opposite, recognized as a Norwegian pupil, was taken into custody within the southern metropolis of Stara Zargona, Bulgaria.

The prosecutor’s workplace in Sofia confirmed “a Norwegian citizen” had been arrested on costs of “membership in a terrorist organisation, preparing a terrorist attack and inciting terrorism”.

There was no proof of a terror cell having been arrange in Bulgaria to hold out assaults, they added. Instead, the nation’s State Agency for National Security mentioned, the scholar had “encouraged terrorist acts across Europe” and maintained shut hyperlinks on-line with different radicalised people.