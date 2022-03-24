Two men charged over alleged threats to WA Premier Mark McGowan
He stated when his kids had run to assist, she started screaming anti-vax sentiment at them.
Two different males have been fined in Armadale courtroom in December after additionally calling Mr McGowan at his house, stating “the world’s going to be after you” and threatening to behead him
Mr McGowan stated the messages have been “un-Australian” and the worst he’d seen, however they’d not change his authorities’s stance on the vaccine mandate.
He urged the general public to distance themselves from “extremist” anti-vaccination teams.
“These sorts of threats, intimidation, violence, extremism [are] dangerous, it’s unhelpful, and it’s not going to change anything the government does,” he stated on the time.
“All this stuff is concerning… I just urge everyone out there as well, think about who you’re associating with, all those people at the rallies, all those people reading conspiracy theories.
“These people are not good people.”
