Two men charged with murder over Docklands stabbing death
Two males have been charged with homicide over the stabbing loss of life of a promising Western Australian basketball participant in Docklands final weekend.
Alier Riak, 23, died in hospital from his stab wounds following studies of a brawl at 3.20am Sunday on Bourke Street close to the Harbour Esplanade, west of Melbourne’s CBD.
Mr Riak had solely final month signed as much as play with the semi-professional basketball workforce Darwin Salties within the Northern Territory in 2022.
His 26-year-old brother, Kuol, was additionally significantly injured within the assault however has since been discharged from hospital.
A 19-year-old Derrimut man and a 21-year-old Tarneit man have now been arrested and charged with homicide.
A 21-year-old man from Wollert has been charged with affray and violent dysfunction.
All three males appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday night time and have been remanded in custody.
Two different males have been arrested on Saturday morning – a 22-year-old from Taylors Hill and a 20-year-old from Epping – after police warrants have been executed at properties in Taylors Hill and Epping.