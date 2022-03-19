Two men charged with murder over Docklands stabbing death

Two males have been charged with homicide over the stabbing loss of life of a promising Western Australian basketball participant in Docklands final weekend.

Alier Riak, 23, died in hospital from his stab wounds following stories of a brawl at 3.20am Sunday on Bourke Street close to the Harbour Esplanade, west of Melbourne’s CBD.

A social media slide posted by basketball staff the Darwin Salties after signing Alier Riak, who died after being stabbed in Melbourne final weekend. Credit:Facebook

Mr Riak had solely final month signed as much as play with the semi-professional basketball staff Darwin Salties within the Northern Territory in 2022.

His 26-year-old brother, Kuol, was additionally severely injured within the assault however has since been discharged from hospital.