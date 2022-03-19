Australia

Two men charged with murder over Docklands stabbing death

Two males have been charged with homicide over the stabbing loss of life of a promising Western Australian basketball participant in Docklands final weekend.

Alier Riak, 23, died in hospital from his stab wounds following stories of a brawl at 3.20am Sunday on Bourke Street close to the Harbour Esplanade, west of Melbourne’s CBD.

A social media slide posted by basketball staff the Darwin Salties after signing Alier Riak, who died after being stabbed in Melbourne final weekend.Credit:Facebook

Mr Riak had solely final month signed as much as play with the semi-professional basketball staff Darwin Salties within the Northern Territory in 2022.

His 26-year-old brother, Kuol, was additionally severely injured within the assault however has since been discharged from hospital.

A 19-year-old Derrimut man and a 21-year-old Tarneit man have now been arrested and charged with homicide.

A 21-year-old man from Wollert has been charged with affray and violent dysfunction.

A 21-year-old Wollert man being arrested following fatal stabbing in Docklands last week.

A 21-year-old Wollert man being arrested following deadly stabbing in Docklands final week.Credit:Victoria Police

All three males appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday evening and have been remanded in custody.

Two different males have been arrested on Saturday morning – a 22-year-old from Taylors Hill and a 20-year-old from Epping – after police warrants have been executed at properties in Taylors Hill and Epping.



