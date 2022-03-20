Two men collapse, die in Sri Lanka while waiting in queues for fuel

Sri Lankan police mentioned on Sunday two males collapsed and died whereas ready in separate queues to safe gas amid sky-rocketing costs resulting in report inflation.

The males, of their seventies, died whereas they have been ready for petrol and kerosene oil in two totally different elements of the nation, mentioned police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa in business capital Colombo.

For weeks individuals have been queuing up at pumps, usually for hours, and the nation has been beneath rolling energy cuts.

“One was a 70-year-old three-wheeler driver who was a diabetic and heart patient while the second was a 72-year-old, both had been waiting in line for about four hours for fuel oil,” Thalduwa mentioned.

On Sunday Sri Lanka suspended operations at its solely gas refinery after crude oil shares ran out, mentioned Ashoka Ranwala the president of the Petroleum General Employees’ Union.

The vitality ministry couldn’t be instantly reached for a remark.

Use of kerosene oil has elevated after low-income households started shifting away from cooking gasoline because of worth will increase. On Sunday Laugfs Gas, the nation’s second largest provider raised costs by 1,359 rupees ($4.94) for a 12.5 kg cylinder, the corporate mentioned in an announcement.

Sri Lanka has been struggling to search out {dollars} to pay for more and more costly gas shipments since January, with its overseas foreign money reserves dipping to $2.31 billion in February.

In February Sri Lanka’s inflation hit 15.1 %, among the many highest in Asia, with meals inflation hovering to 25.7 %, newest authorities knowledge confirmed.

Earlier this month Sri Lanka’s central financial institution floated the rupee inflicting the foreign money to plummet by greater than 30 % to commerce at about 275 rupees per US greenback.

Milk powder costs elevated by 250 rupees ($0.90) for a 400g pack on Saturday, prompting restaurant homeowners to boost the price of a cup of milk tea to 100 rupees.

