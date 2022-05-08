Two men fled ‘suspicious’ fire at Balmain Leagues Club site, police say
The hearth that tore by way of the deserted Balmain Leagues Club website on Saturday afternoon is being handled as suspicious after NSW Police reported two males had been seen working from the world shortly after the incident.
Emergency companies had been known as to Rozelle after reviews of the hearth at Victoria Road close to Darling Street about 4.30pm on Saturday, discovering the disused constructing engulfed in smoke and flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed on Sunday morning that the hearth is being handled as suspicious and NSW police confirmed that after investigators returned to the scene on Sunday.
Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne described the hearth as “large and dangerous” and on Sunday tweeted that it “was no surprise”.
“We have repeatedly and publicly called on the NSW government to allow this building to be demolished because of the fire and safety threat there,” Byrne tweeted. “Since September 2020 the owners of the site have been unable to proceed with their development, which was approved by a state government appointed panel, and includes a new Wests Tigers Leagues Club.”
The NSW authorities says they will compulsorily purchase the property to make use of it as a tunnelling website for the Western Harbour Tunnel, however “for two years they have not acted while refusing to allow the owner to demolish the building”, Byrne wrote.
The website of the hearth has been vacant since 2010 when the NSW authorities introduced plans to construct a metro station within the space and the Balmain Leagues Club relocated to momentary venues in Homebush and Five Dock.