Two men fled ‘suspicious’ fire at Balmain Leagues Club site, police say

The hearth that tore by way of the deserted Balmain Leagues Club website on Saturday afternoon is being handled as suspicious after NSW Police reported two males had been seen working from the world shortly after the incident.

Emergency companies had been known as to Rozelle after reviews of the hearth at Victoria Road close to Darling Street about 4.30pm on Saturday, discovering the disused constructing engulfed in smoke and flames.

Wreckage of Balmain Leagues Club after it went up in smoke on Saturday. Credit:Edwina Pickles

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed on Sunday morning that the hearth is being handled as suspicious and NSW police confirmed that after investigators returned to the scene on Sunday.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne described the hearth as “large and dangerous” and on Sunday tweeted that it “was no surprise”.