Two men guilty of murdering Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker handed hefty jail sentences | News24

Vanker’s physique was present in a shallow grave in Mshubi’s yard.

The two males had been handed hefty sentences by the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Police mentioned the 2 fled the scene with Vanker’s car.

Investigations subsequently led the crew to a shack in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia South, the place one of many suspects – Mshubi – was present in possession of the stolen car and Vanker’s belongings.

Mshubi labored as a safety guard on the complicated Vanker lived together with her husband and their 4 youngsters.

Mshubi, then took the police to a shallow grave within the yard the place Vanker was buried.

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg discovered the 2 males responsible on a number of fees.

The court docket sentenced them to life imprisonment for homicide, 5 years imprisonment for burglary and three years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Mshubi obtained an extra 17 years for theft whereas Mambila was handed 15 years imprisonment for a similar cost.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela counseled the investigating crew in making certain that the perpetrators had been arrested.

“This sentence is an indication that as the SAPS in Gauteng, we are committed to ensuring that crimes committed against women and children are taken seriously and those who perpetrate against them are chastised,” Mawela mentioned.

