Two men held in Greece after crossing border in ‘motorised paraglider’

Two Turkish asylum seekers have been rescued after reportedly attempting to fly throughout the Aegean Sea in an ultralight plane.

The males, aged 32 and 33, are believed to have run out of gasoline and ditched their small airplane off the Greek island of Evia, officers stated Monday.

They have been rescued by native fishermen on Saturday and handled for minor accidents on Evia.

The two males advised Greek media that they have been political dissidents in Turkey and have been planning to hunt asylum within the European Union. They have now been arrested and face deportation.

According to the Greek coast guard, the lads had set off from close to the western Turkish metropolis of Izmir and had plans to proceed on to a different European nation.

Authorities have been unable to search out the “motorised paraglider” that had allegedly crashed.

On Monday, authorities additionally rescued 28 asylum-seekers off the coast of Rhodes after a misery name triggered a search and rescue operation.

Greece has turn out to be a serious entry level for folks fleeing battle or poverty within the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Greek police stated on Sunday {that a} migrant was killed by gunfire at the Greece-Turkey land border whereas she and a number of other others tried to cross a river separating the 2 nations.