Two males serving to with repairs for a damaged down bus on the Sunshine Coast have died after being struck by a car.

Police imagine a 25-year-old Currimundi man and 22-year-old Baringa man had been serving to with repairs on the aspect of Nambour Connection Road at Woombye when a car travelling west has struck them about 3.30pm on Thursday.

Police are investigating.

Both males suffered crucial accidents and had been rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, the place they later died.

A 43-year-old Warana girl, the driving force and sole occupant of the car, was not bodily injured and is aiding police with their enquiries.