Two men sentenced to 44 years’ imprisonment for rhino poaching | News24

Two males have been sentenced to 44 years’ imprisonment for rhino poaching.

They have additionally been discovered responsible of possession of 4 rhino horns.

Their sentences will run concurrently.

The Zeerust Magistrate’s Court in North West on Thursday sentenced two males to 44 years’ imprisonment every for rhino poaching and different offences.

Alfredo Sitoe, 43, and Thomas Mlambo, 46, have been discovered responsible of possession of 4 rhino horns, rhino poaching, trespassing and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Some of the sentences will run concurrently, that means the lads will solely serve 12 years behind bars.

The costs towards a 3rd accused have been withdrawn.

Sitoe and Mlambo’s conviction got here after they and three different folks have been arrested whereas travelling in a minibus in Nietverdiend outdoors Zeerust in October final 12 months.

“The accused’s vehicle was spotted by Madikwe game rangers, who approached it. Upon seeing the rangers’ vehicle, the minibus sped off, leading to a car chase,” Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani mentioned.

Police mentioned the minibus was finally dropped at a halt, and police have been summoned.

“During the search, an unlicensed firearm and rhino horns wrapped in foil… were found inside a black plastic bag. The police also found an axe, one rifle, ammunition, a knife and a silencer. The suspects were arrested after failing to account for the [items],” mentioned Funani.

One of the lads escaped earlier than detention whereas Thomas Chauke escaped earlier than his courtroom look in November final 12 months, added Funani.

The police have urged anybody with details about their whereabouts to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the Lehurutshe Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit for its collaboration with recreation rangers in guaranteeing that the lads have been arrested and convicted.

