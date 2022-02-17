Two migrants die after Greek border guards throw them in sea

A Cameroonian asylum seeker has accused Greek border guards of throwing him into the ocean, together with two different males who died, in line with an investigation revealed Thursday by European media.

The man informed journalists from Germany’s Der Spiegel, Britain’s Guardian newspaper, France’s Mediapart and the Netherlands-based Lighthouse Reports that he and the 2 different West Africans had been taken from the Greek island of Samos, close to the ocean border with Turkey.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The different males — one from Cameroon and the opposite from Ivory Coast — had been discovered lifeless by Turkish officers final September, the report mentioned.

Journalists concerned within the investigation interviewed witnesses and analyzed medical experiences, images and movies, in addition to speaking to informants from the Greek safety authorities.

Two Greek officers reportedly confirmed that the authorities there have been repeatedly pushing migrants into the ocean, primarily in small teams.

The Greek authorities have denied the allegations.

According to Der Spiegel, Greek attorneys are getting ready a criticism in a neighborhood courtroom, whereas Turkish attorneys have filed a case with the European Court of Human Rights.

Since May 2021, the Turkish coastguard has registered 29 pushbacks involving folks allegedly being thrown into the water, Der Spiegel mentioned.

Turkey recurrently accuses Greek officers of illegally pushing migrants again into its territory. Athens denies the claims.

Earlier this month, Turkey mentioned it had discovered 19 frozen our bodies near the Greek border. Ankara accused Greece of permitting the migrants to die within the winter chilly after stripping them of their garments and forcing them again throughout the border.

Read extra:

Palestinians start aid campaign for Syrian refugees

‘Full of stress’: Fear runs through Afghanistan’s dangerous media landscape

Dutch try Afghan ‘prison chief’ for war crimes