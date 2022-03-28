Two migrants drown off Morocco coast, more than 200 arrested                  

Two migrants drowned after their boat capsized and greater than 200 others have been detained as they ready to go away Morocco by sea, state information company MAP reported Sunday.

The our bodies of the 2 migrants washed up “after a boat capsized,” MAP reported, with out giving additional particulars.

Separately, Moroccan authorities arrested 236 migrants throughout operations on Friday and Saturday within the southern province of Tarfaya and the town of Laayoune, the primary metropolis within the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

The migrants have been reportedly searching for to cross to Spain’s Canary Islands.

Tarfaya is positioned 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Canary Islands and has been a key transit level for migrants hoping to achieve Europe.

Security forces have “recently intensified operations to control illegal immigration attempts in the region,” MAP stated.

Read extra:

Bodies of 17 migrants found off Tunisia coast

Ethiopia declares ‘indefinite humanitarian truce’

Terrorists suspected in gunfire on Tunisia police post, no casualties reported