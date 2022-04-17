Two minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh house party

Two minors had been lifeless and at the very least 9 extra individuals had been wounded in a taking pictures at a home occasion in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police mentioned.

The taking pictures occurred round 12:30 a.m. throughout a celebration at a short-term rental property the place there have been greater than 200 individuals inside — lots of them underage, Pittsburgh police mentioned in a information launch.

At least 11 individuals had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, together with the 2 male victims who died on the hospital, police mentioned.

The victims weren’t instantly recognized.

Others had been injured trying to flee, with at the very least two individuals struggling damaged bones by leaping out of the constructing’s home windows, authorities mentioned.

Police mentioned as many as 50 rounds had been fired inside and a number of other extra had been fired exterior. Shell casings from rifles and pistols had been discovered on the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander instructed WTAE-TV.

Police are processing proof at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a number of blocks round the place the taking pictures occurred, a launch mentioned.

Authorities had not launched info on any suspects.

