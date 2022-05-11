Two more arrests made in connection with mass murders in Khayelitsha, Cape Town | News24

Cape Town police have arrested two folks in reference to the taking pictures of 5 folks within the Endlovini casual settlement in Khayelitsha on Monday, 14 March.

Organised crime detectives arrested the pair, aged 25 and 28, on Tuesday, in accordance with police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The 25-year-old was arrested in Cala within the Eastern Cape.

“Meanwhile, the second suspect, aged 28, who had given the police the runaround, was arrested in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. An unlicensed firearm believed to be the murder weapon for the five murders, was found in his possession. An additional charge of illegal possession of a firearm was added to the murder charge he faces,” Potelwa stated.

The taking pictures at New Monwabisi Park left 4 males and a lady useless.

At the time of the incident, Potelwa advised News24 that unknown gunmen had approached shacks within the Monwabisi Park casual settlement within the early hours of the morning and had fired pictures.

The victims had been aged between 25 and 35 years.

The two males who had been arrested on Tuesday are scheduled to look within the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

