Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13

Trend:

The European Under-23 Wrestling Championship led to Plovdiv,

Bulgaria, Trend stories citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. On

the sixth day of the continental championship, the final 4

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers entered the combat.

Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg) didn’t give an opportunity to Armenian Menua

Yaribekyan within the first spherical – 12:2. In the quarterfinals, Hajiyev

was stronger than the Austrian Simon Marchl (4:3). Jabrail within the

semifinal defeated Turkish Ismet Chiftchi – 7:3. In the ultimate, our

consultant met with the Romanian wrestler Cristian Bureau.

Hajiyev simply defeated his opponent with a rating of 8:1 and received

the U-23 European Championship for the second time in a row.

Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) firstly defeated Bulgarian Hristo

Iliev forward of schedule – 10:0. In the quarterfinals, Abakarov

defeated the consultant of France Rakhim Magamedov with a rating

of 6:0. Abubakr turned out to be stronger than Turkish Emre Ciftchi

within the semi-finals – 14:2. In the decisive match, a member of the

Azerbaijani nationwide group didn’t give an opportunity to Moldovan Lilian

Balan. Abakarov, who determined the destiny of the ultimate in simply 38

seconds, turned the European champion.

Abduljalil Shabanov (92 kg) defeated the Albanian Emiyano Onuzi

forward of schedule within the first bout – 10:0. However, the

Azerbaijani athlete misplaced within the quarterfinals to the Georgian

Daviti Kogashvili – 2:13.

Aydin Akhmedov (125 kg), who entered the combat from the

quarterfinals, defeated the Armenian Hovhannes Magakyan – 5:1. Our

wrestler misplaced within the semi-finals to Georgian Solomon Manashvili –

5:9. In the combat for the bronze in opposition to the consultant of

Greece Azamat Khosonov, our wrestler defeated the opponent with a

rating of seven:3 and took the bronze.

Thus, on the final day of the European Championship, our

wrestlers received 2 gold and 1 bronze medals. Note that the day earlier than

the group received 2 gold and a couple of bronze medals.