Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13
Trend:
The European Under-23 Wrestling Championship led to Plovdiv,
Bulgaria, Trend stories citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. On
the sixth day of the continental championship, the final 4
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers entered the combat.
Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg) didn’t give an opportunity to Armenian Menua
Yaribekyan within the first spherical – 12:2. In the quarterfinals, Hajiyev
was stronger than the Austrian Simon Marchl (4:3). Jabrail within the
semifinal defeated Turkish Ismet Chiftchi – 7:3. In the ultimate, our
consultant met with the Romanian wrestler Cristian Bureau.
Hajiyev simply defeated his opponent with a rating of 8:1 and received
the U-23 European Championship for the second time in a row.
Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) firstly defeated Bulgarian Hristo
Iliev forward of schedule – 10:0. In the quarterfinals, Abakarov
defeated the consultant of France Rakhim Magamedov with a rating
of 6:0. Abubakr turned out to be stronger than Turkish Emre Ciftchi
within the semi-finals – 14:2. In the decisive match, a member of the
Azerbaijani nationwide group didn’t give an opportunity to Moldovan Lilian
Balan. Abakarov, who determined the destiny of the ultimate in simply 38
seconds, turned the European champion.
Abduljalil Shabanov (92 kg) defeated the Albanian Emiyano Onuzi
forward of schedule within the first bout – 10:0. However, the
Azerbaijani athlete misplaced within the quarterfinals to the Georgian
Daviti Kogashvili – 2:13.
Aydin Akhmedov (125 kg), who entered the combat from the
quarterfinals, defeated the Armenian Hovhannes Magakyan – 5:1. Our
wrestler misplaced within the semi-finals to Georgian Solomon Manashvili –
5:9. In the combat for the bronze in opposition to the consultant of
Greece Azamat Khosonov, our wrestler defeated the opponent with a
rating of seven:3 and took the bronze.
Thus, on the final day of the European Championship, our
wrestlers received 2 gold and 1 bronze medals. Note that the day earlier than
the group received 2 gold and a couple of bronze medals.