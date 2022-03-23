Two more climate protesters disrupt trucks at Port Botany

The similar man was arrested once more on Wednesday morning after climbing a pole on Sirius Bridge in Port Botany and charged with obstructing a driver’s path, not obeying the course of police, remaining on enclosed land with out a lawful excuse, and inspiring the carrying on of an operation for the fee of against the law.

He was refused bail and can face Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

Acting Premier Paul Toole has referred to as for the deportation of the person, a German nationwide and local weather change protester.

In a word given to 2GB’s Ray Hadley, Mr Toole – who can be the NSW Police Minister – mentioned he can be talking to the federal authorities to find out the standing of the activist’s visa.

“I want him gone. If he can’t abide by our laws, he can go back to Germany because he isn’t wanted here,” Hadley learn on air in an announcement from the Acting Premier.